Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,000 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.