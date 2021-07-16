Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,000 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
