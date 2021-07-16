Noir (NOR) Price Down 70.8% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Noir has a total market cap of $118,472.07 and approximately $217.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 70.8% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00243687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00033791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,537,513 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

