Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Sells $60,996.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

