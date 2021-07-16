Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Sells $60,996.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00.
Shares of NKTX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
