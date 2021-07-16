Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Insider James Lougheed Sells 19,622 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

