NFTify Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.01 million and $86,469.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,757,800 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

