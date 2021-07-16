NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.43 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

