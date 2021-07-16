NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $154,820.00. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

