NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 35,193 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.