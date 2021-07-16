NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.