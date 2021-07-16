NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,895.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.01445315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00405878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00080265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002831 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

