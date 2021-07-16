NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $37,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $250,489.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $244,359.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NHF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,227. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

