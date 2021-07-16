Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA remained flat at $C$10.59 during trading on Friday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.78 and a twelve month high of C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.