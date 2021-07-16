Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NEXA opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

