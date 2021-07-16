NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NEU opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $304.63 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

