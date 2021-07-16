Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

