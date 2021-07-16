Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Set at $27.10 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

