Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Newater Technology stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

