NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $24.49

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.49, but opened at $23.41. NeuroPace shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 718 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last three months.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

