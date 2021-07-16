NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 1,623 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NTGR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

