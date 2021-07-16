NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.40 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,304,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

