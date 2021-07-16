Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 9,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,918. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

