NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.87), with a volume of 234,919 shares trading hands.

NCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.90. The stock has a market cap of £916.06 million and a PE ratio of 65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

