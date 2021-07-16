National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,877.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

