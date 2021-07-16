National Bankshares Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

