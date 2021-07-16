National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.89.

TSU opened at C$41.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$148.99.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

