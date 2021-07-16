National Bank Financial Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE SHOP traded up C$4.84 on Friday, reaching C$1,819.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,983. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.33 billion and a PE ratio of 114.28. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12-month high of C$1,974.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1,604.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

