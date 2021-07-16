National Bank Financial Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

SAND traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 23,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,894. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

