National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Liberty Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGD. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.38.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.03 million and a PE ratio of 94.29.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.