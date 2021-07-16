Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.39. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 10,185 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

