Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

