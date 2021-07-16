Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

