MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.