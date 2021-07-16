Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 200,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

