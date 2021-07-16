musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
MMAG stock opened at GBX 185.03 ($2.42) on Tuesday. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).
About musicMagpie
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.