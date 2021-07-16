musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MMAG stock opened at GBX 185.03 ($2.42) on Tuesday. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

About musicMagpie

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

