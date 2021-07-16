MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$69.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$27.22 and a one year high of C$70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

