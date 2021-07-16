M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,119 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $72,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,129,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $141.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

