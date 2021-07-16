Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $7.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

