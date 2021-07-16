Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Major Shareholder Buys $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.