Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $446.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

