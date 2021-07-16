Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

MNARF stock remained flat at $$13.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

