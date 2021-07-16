Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Argus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.32.

NYSE MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

