Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.