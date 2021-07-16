Morgan Stanley Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.12.
ATH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37.
In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.