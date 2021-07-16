Morgan Stanley Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.12.

ATH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

