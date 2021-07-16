Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

