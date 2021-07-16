Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 756,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,264,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $9,104,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

