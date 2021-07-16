Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 4.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) was up 4.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 2,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Specifically, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Insiders bought 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005 in the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.