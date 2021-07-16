Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 21st (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables’ (NASDAQ:MNTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Montauk Renewables had issued 3,047,015 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,899,628 based on an initial share price of $8.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

MNTK stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

