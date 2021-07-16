MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,376 shares of company stock worth $78,196,329. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

