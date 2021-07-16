MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $235.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,532,707 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

