Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $283.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

